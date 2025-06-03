Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Estepona, Spain

46 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive residential complex in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del Sol It has 14 apartments with 1…
$1,90M
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 94 m²
New Development: Prices from € 330,000 to € 735,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$326,611
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 78 m²
New Development: Prices from € 351,950 to € 480,950. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$350,224
3 bedroom apartment in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
One of the best areas of Estepona is located this beautiful house, bright, sunny, comfortabl…
$252,747
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 93 m²
New Development: Prices from € 240,000 to € 457,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$238,823
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 285,800 to € 614,300. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$284,398
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 84 m²
New Development: Prices from € 227,000 to € 382,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$225,887
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 95 m²
New Development: Prices from € 349,000 to € 386,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$349,345
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 216,700 to € 313,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$215,637
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 41 m²
New Development: Prices from € 163,700 to € 298,700. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$162,897
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 82 m²
New Development: Prices from € 341,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$337,498
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 74 m²
New Development: Prices from € 304,000 to € 386,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$302,509
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Urbanizacion Torre Bermeja Ground Floor Studio, Estepona, Costa del Sol. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathr…
$774,871
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 119 m²
New Development: Prices from € 466,000 to € 791,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 5] [Built siz…
$466,460
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 77 m²
New Development: Prices from € 262,000 to € 396,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$260,715
4 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
A spectacular floor in the heart of a steppe with rooms 4 and bathrooms 2 (one of them with …
$342,433
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 76 m²
New Development: Prices from € 230,000 to € 370,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$227,638
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 217,000 to € 363,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$215,003
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 68 m²
New Development: Prices from € 347,000 to € 895,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$345,298
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 99 m²
New Development: Prices from € 270,000 to € 435,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$270,267
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 47 m²
New Development: Prices from € 149,000 to € 340,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$148,269
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 326,500 to € 530,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$323,495
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 259,000 to € 297,900. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$256,617
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A great apartment with one bedroom and garage near the Port of Estepon and 2 minutes from th…
$167,052
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Apartment in the beach district of Estepon Dominion, 150 m. Surface, from the beach, double …
$699,664
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 77 m²
New Development: Prices from € 203,000 to € 311,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$202,966
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Wonderful apartment of a bedroom in one of the most demanded areas five minutes from Estepon…
$165,967
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 61 m²
New Development: Prices from € 225,000 to € 567,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$223,896
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 354,000 to € 354,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$350,364
