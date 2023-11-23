Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Esparreguera

Residential properties for sale in Esparreguera, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Esparreguera, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Esparreguera, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
€6,00M
