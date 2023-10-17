Apartments for sale in Elda, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
An exclusive gated residential complex located in the popular Casares Beach area offers dir…
€282,629
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
An exclusive gated residential complex located in the popular Casares Beach area offers dir…
€365,994
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
A splendid new residential complex perched on a hill recognized as the Best Golf Resort in …
€493,076
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
A beautiful new residential complex perched on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€589,658
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
A stunning new residential complex situated on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€1,04M
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€227,730
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€325,328
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a tranquil and comfortable living envir…
€334,173
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a peaceful and comfortable place to liv…
€567,291
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
This new phase offers a concept specially designed to meet your needs boosting space provid…
€564,241
