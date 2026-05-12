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Apartments with garden for sale in El Ejido, Spain

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2 BHK
6
3 BHK
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Almerimar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almerimar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALMERIMAR New Build an exclusive development of apartm…
$466,212
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2 bedroom apartment in Almerimar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almerimar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALMERIMAR New Build an exclusive development of apartm…
$388,906
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