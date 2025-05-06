Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Campello
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in el Campello, Spain

5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
New country houses by the sea. Maran Villas-это housing estate from 9 elegant country houses…
$629,156
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms 23 detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spacious …
$361,542
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villas with their own style and perfect proportions that make the most of the space in an or…
$735,004
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 23 separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spaci…
$832,542
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
