Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Campello
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in el Campello, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful Guest for sale in Campello. This beautiful 4-storey townhouse is located in an ide…
$377,454
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go