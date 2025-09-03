Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in el Campello, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Exclusive Contemporary Apartments in the Heart of Estepona Estepona is a charming town on th…
$642,116
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$369,934
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Development: Prices from €455,000 to €745,000. [Bedrooms: 2] [Bathrooms: 2] [Built size:…
$532,487
1 bedroom apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Charming corner apartment of almost 51m², located on a quiet street in the centre of Alhaurí…
$156,884
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
New Development: Prices from €599,000 to €1,180,000. [Bedrooms: 2 - 3] [Bathrooms: 2 - 3] [B…
$701,010
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New Development: Prices from €625,000 to €1,425,000. [Bedrooms: 2 - 3] [Bathrooms: 2] [Built…
$731,438
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
New Development: Prices from €1,130,000 to €1,600,000. [Bedrooms: 3 - 4] [Bathrooms: 3 - 4] …
$1,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New Development: Prices from €625,000 to €925,000. [Bedrooms: 2 - 3] [Bathrooms: 2] [Built s…
$731,438
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
New Development: Prices from €395,000 to €795,000. [Bedrooms: 1 - 3] [Bathrooms: 1 - 2] [Bui…
$462,269
2 bedroom apartment in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
New Development: Prices from €697,000 to €697,000. [Bedrooms: 2] [Bathrooms: 2] [Built size:…
$815,699
2 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Tourist Apartment for Sale in the PierVacanz Complex – Manilva (Málaga)For Tourist Use Only …
$173,153
3 bedroom townthouse in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Discover Maison Vue, a fully renovated luxury townhouse for sale in 2024, located in the pre…
$2,05M
