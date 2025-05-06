Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in el Campello, Spain

Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
New country houses by the sea. Maran Villas-это housing estate from 9 elegant country houses…
$629,156
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms 23 detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spacious …
$361,542
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villas with their own style and perfect proportions that make the most of the space in an or…
$735,004
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 23 separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spaci…
$832,542
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This spacious Townhouse is located in a very quiet urbanization in Campello, Venta Lanuza, c…
$259,190
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
