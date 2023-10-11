Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in el Campello, Spain

12 properties total found
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a chic villa of 350 square meters. on the first coastline, located in a quiet ur…
€1,75M
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
€1,09M
3 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
€800,000
3 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
€895,000
3 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
€859,900
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
€682,000
3 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in el Campello, Spain
3 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€859,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
€328,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€465,700
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€395,500
