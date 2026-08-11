Seaview Houses for Sale in el Campello, Spain

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Beach Houses in el Campello, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 265 m2Useful area: 241 m2Plot size: 800 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,22M
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