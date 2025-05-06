Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Campello
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in el Campello, Spain

villas
13
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go