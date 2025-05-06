Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Campello
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in el Campello, Spain

3 properties total found
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
$1,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
