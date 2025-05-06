Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in el Campello, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New development located in the prestigious area of Muchavista, Campello. This impressive bui…
$611,458
2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
New development located in the prestigious area of Muchavista, Campello. This impressive bui…
$444,410
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Pre-sale is open! You can choose your flat and reserve it.     Just 200 metres from th…
$397,458
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Villa with distribution and development on the ground floor and solarium terrace floor visit…
$734,730
2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
$263,774
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
$1,12M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Unique property to live in a spacious Duplex Penthouse on the first line of Muchavista beach…
$1,31M
Apartment 8 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Apartment 8 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
$1,96M
