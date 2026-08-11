Seaview Apartments for Sale in el Campello, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Campello
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

;
penthouses
7
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
27
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$613,845
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$481,897
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$527,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$367,552
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go