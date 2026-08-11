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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in el Campello, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$367,552
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
$263,774
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