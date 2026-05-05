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Lakefront Apartments for sale in el Campello, Spain

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penthouses
7
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
28
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$367,552
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