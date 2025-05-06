Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in el Campello, Spain

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Pre-sale is open! You can choose your flat and reserve it.     Just 200 metres from th…
$397,458
Apartment in el Campello, Spain
Apartment
el Campello, Spain
Area 105 m²
Spectacular Housing for Sale in Playa Mujavista - Sea views from All Stations! We present th…
$625,387
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Casamayor Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Unique property to live in a spacious Duplex Penthouse on the first line of Muchavista beach…
$1,31M
MENINA GROUP
English, Español, Français
Apartment 8 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Apartment 8 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
$1,96M
