Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. el Camp de Turia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir