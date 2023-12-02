Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

Plot of land in Sagunt Sagunto, Spain
Plot of land
Sagunt Sagunto, Spain
Area 570 m²
Plot on the first line of Sagunto beach. Flat and square, occupies the whole block. 50 meter…
€230,000
Plot of land in Sagunt Sagunto, Spain
Plot of land
Sagunt Sagunto, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
Plot of 1058 m2 is sold. Housed in the new zone by the urbanizaci & # 243; n The monasteries…
€320,000
