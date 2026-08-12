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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

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3 bedroom villa in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom villa
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
The villa is spread over two floors, with a total built area of 112m2. The main floor consis…
$2,191
per month
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Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Terrace
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