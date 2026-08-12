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  2. Spain
  3. Vega Baja del Segura
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

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Established business 110 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Established business 110 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Spacious commercial premises in the heart of Torrevieja, with 1 bathroom, ready for any type…
$182,250
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Realting.com
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Realting.com
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