Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Maestrat
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in el Baix Maestrat, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
If you are looking to buy an exceptional villa, situated on the beachfront of Alcoceber, thi…
€1,13M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Maestrat, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir