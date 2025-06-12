Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in el Baix Maestrat, Spain

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
Located in a quiet corner of southern Alcossebra, this residential complex offers a harmonio…
$456,250
4 bedroom apartment in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Located in a quiet corner of southern Alcossebra, this residential complex offers a harmonio…
$456,250
Properties features in el Baix Maestrat, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
