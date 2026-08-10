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Residential properties for sale in el Baix Maestrat, Spain

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Located in a quiet corner of southern Alcossebra, this residential complex offers a harmonio…
$460,627
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
$460,117
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Properties features in el Baix Maestrat, Spain

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