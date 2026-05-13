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Villas with garage for sale in Dolores, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful modern villa with terrace, private pool and parking space nestled in the tradition…
$412,731
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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