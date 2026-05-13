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Townhouses with garage for sale in Dolores, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 45/2
We present a new modern townhouse in the city of Dolores. The townhouse has three levels and…
$314,162
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in the city of Dolores. The townhouse has three levels and…
$340,048
Leave a request
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