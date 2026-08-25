Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Dolores
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Dolores, Spain

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing penthouse with access to community pool and private rooftop terrace with panoramic m…
$355 831
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go