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Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Dolores, Spain

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming ground floor apartment with a small private garden, terrace, pool and parking situa…
$321,285
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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