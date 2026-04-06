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Pool Houses for Sale in in Dolores, Spain

villas
21
bungalows
10
townhouses
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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Charming elegant villa designed over two levels, featuring private pool, refined outdoor liv…
$531,246
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Captivating villa offering private pool, spacious terraces and tranquil surroundings set bet…
$499,899
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive premium villa with a private pool, generous terraces, privacy, comfort designed t…
$449,616
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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