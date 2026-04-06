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Beach Houses in Dolores, Spain

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3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive premium villa with a private pool, generous terraces, privacy, comfort designed t…
$449,616
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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