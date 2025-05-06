Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Dolores, Spain

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-detach…
$301,456
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Complex of luxury quads in Dolores. Newly built homes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, toilet, …
$343,445
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and s…
$387,586
