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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

2 BHK
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3 BHK
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2 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with a terrace in a residential with community pool and gre…
$448,460
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