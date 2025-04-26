Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Denia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Denia, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go