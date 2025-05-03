Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Denia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Denia, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go