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Townhouses with garage for sale in Denia, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in modern style in a unique gated complex from a developer in Dénia. It is a pictu…
$510,661
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a modern style, located in a unique closed complex Talasa Utopian …
$458,889
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