Terraced Houses for Sale in in Denia, Spain

7 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
$371,549
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
$1,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
$1,83M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
One floor villa in Denia, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms distributed …
$899,624
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Exclusive villa in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A modern design house with a total construc…
$1,23M
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
$168,094
