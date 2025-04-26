Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Denia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Denia, Spain

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
$1,83M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Leave a request
