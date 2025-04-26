Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Denia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Denia, Spain

villas
12
townhouses
4
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
One floor villa in Denia, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms distributed …
$899,624
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Mediterranean style villa for sale with panoramic views of Denia and the sea. It is located …
$548,909
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
$871,272
