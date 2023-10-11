Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Denia
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Denia, Spain

сommercial property
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Denia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Denia, Spain
Area 5 066 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
€5,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir