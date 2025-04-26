Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Denia, Spain

19 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$463,443
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$361,641
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to live in a dream Penthouse in Denia! This beautiful property…
$964,761
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
$254,839
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$326,045
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive luxury residential located in the be…
$343,493
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments with 1 bedroom near the beach 79 Apartments with 1 and 2 and 3 bedrooms with 1 or…
$287,430
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
$408,920
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Penthouses on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$478,709
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
$301,510
4 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
$334,769
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New residential in Denia on the first line, composed of  100 modern homes, located on the FI…
$472,770
4 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
$668,993
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive luxury residential located in the be…
$468,895
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
$317,322
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
Located in the peaceful town of Polop, in the province of Alicante, these modern villas are …
$533,366
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms, all with access to terrace to enjoy the light and the Mediterran…
$548,385
