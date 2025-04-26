Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Denia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Denia, Spain

penthouses
13
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
50
3 BHK
55
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$463,443
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$326,045
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Penthouses on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
$478,709
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go