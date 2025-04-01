Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cullera
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Cullera, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
$249,430
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes