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Terraced Apartments for sale in Cullera, Spain

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1 BHK
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2 BHK
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8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101229Two-bedroom apartment with separate bedroom and spacious balcony in resid…
$303,755
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101724Functional studio apartment with spacious balcony in the new residential …
$222,328
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724100735Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms and two balconies in the…
$384,538
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102903Modern studio with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under co…
$228,977
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260724095904Bright two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$294,139
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code.Modern two-bedroom apartment with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under c…
$294,866
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102440Spacious three-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms and two balco…
$396,036
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102046Modern two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$312,065
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Languages
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