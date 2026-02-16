Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cubelles
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Penthouses for Sale in Cubelles, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go