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Short-term rental houses in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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4 bed villa with cinema room and private pool in Benalmadena, Spain
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4 bed villa with cinema room and private pool
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$636
per night
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