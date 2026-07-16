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Beach Multi-level apartments for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/2
Inviting middle floor apartment with large terrace, pool, gym and spa with panoramic sea and…
$655,236
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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