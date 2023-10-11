Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

8 properties total found
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Wonderful renovated corner townhouse in one of the best residential areas of Las Rosas ( Mad…
€580,000
6 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
€635,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
House with terrace located in a quiet area in the very center of Tres Cantos ( Madrid ). Gre…
€520,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
A fantastic corner townhouse located in Soto de Vinyuelas, Tres Cantos ( Madrid ), near the …
€629,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Fantastic adjoining house, completely renovated, located in Tres Cantos ( Madrid ).On the ma…
€589,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of more than 800 m2, located in one of the best u…
€2,16M
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
An individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, just on 2 floor…
€2,48M
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Fantastic adjoining villa of 450 m ², located in the most exclusive area of El Ensignar de L…
€2,20M

