Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in Community of Madrid, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
We present this spectacular duplex of 288 m² for sale, completely renovated with top-quality…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go