Offices for Sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices in Community of Madrid, Spain

;
сommercial properties
53
restaurants
9
hotels
6
shops
11
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 181 m² in Madrid, Spain
Office 181 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 181 m²
On sale corner commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go