Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Community of Madrid
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
6
Madrid
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 300 m²
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
€1,45M

Property types in Community of Madrid

сommercial property
apartment buildings
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir