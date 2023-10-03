UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Commercial
Seaview Commercial real estates for Sale in Spain
Community of Madrid
34
Extremadura
32
la Marina Baixa
23
Benidorm
20
Estepona
13
Balearic Islands
11
la Marina Alta
11
el Baix Vinalopo
10
Moianes
10
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
9
Canary Islands
9
Elx Elche
8
Madrid
8
Pla de Mallorca
8
Region of Murcia
6
Aspe
5
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
5
Tarifa
5
Puerto Real
4
Teulada
4
81 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
96 m²
1/1
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
11 000 m²
3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
951 m²
1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
1
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center
Spain, Spain
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
€30,00M
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€1,29M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€269,500
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
450 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
€3,20M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
€70,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1
1
112 m²
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
€112,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
46 m²
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
€41,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
€139,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
1
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Recommend
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,35M
1
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
1 000 m²
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
€11,00M
Recommend
