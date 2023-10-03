Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial real estates for Sale in Spain

Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
€500,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
Area 951 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona  Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center in Spain, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center
Spain, Spain
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
€30,00M
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Commercial with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
€1,29M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Commercial with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€269,500
Commercial with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 450 m²
€750,000
Commercial with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
€3,20M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
€70,00M
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
€112,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
€41,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
€139,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,35M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
€11,00M

